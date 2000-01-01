Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Siege Red Alert Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:16 PM   #1
GotBot
Classic
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,355
Siege Red Alert Review
Transformers Siege Red Alert review AND comparison to the earlier Generations version? Which Red Alert is better? Check it out and decide for yourself! - https://youtu.be/sb5ukVmTqG4
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
** Vintage Transformers G1 Lot (X6) 1980's Constructions Devastator + Weapons **
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toys GT-04 Jazz Brand New
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.