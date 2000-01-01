Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:34 PM
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 179
TFCon Goodies!
Hey fellow Cybertronians!
TFCon is less than a week away! I can't wait!
I was wondering, do they sell the TFCon t-shirts that are available online at the con?
Also, does anyone know if anyone has Transformers iPhone cases as well?
Thanks a million!
