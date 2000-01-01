Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:28 PM
kooltoyz
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario, Canada
Sponsor News - Kool Toyz - New Preorders
We now have the following items available for preorder:

- MP-43 Megatron Beast Wars
- MP-32 Optimus Primal Reissue Beast Wars
- S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Krillin - childhood version

http://www.kooltoyz.ca/preorder.html
Your Online Canadian Transformers Store
www.kooltoyz.ca

kooltoyz is online now
