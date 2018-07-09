|
Takara Tomy Super Transformation Three Great Robot Hero Legend Sword Campaign
Via Hobby Dengeki website
*we have information about the*Takara Tomy Super Transformation Three Great Robot Hero Legend Sword Campaign. This a triple campaign which involves not only Transformers but other Takara Tomy lines: Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion and Hyper Rescue Drive Head. Starting on August 4, 2018 if you buy an amount of 3,000 yen (tax included) in any of these brands, you will receive a special colored sword. This sword seems to be the sword originally included with the Age Of Extinction Generations Leader Optimus Prime
. You can choose between 3 special clear colors: Blue Water Force sword, » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Super Transformation Three Great Robot Hero Legend Sword Campaign
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN