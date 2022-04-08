Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official G1 Grimlock Screenprints By Housebear Full Reveal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,098
Official G1 Grimlock Screenprints By Housebear Full Reveal


Moor Art Gallery website we have updated images and information about their*Official G1 Grimlock Screenprints By Housebear.* Drawn by artist Housebear (Justin Froning), we have the following limited (very limited) posters: Regular Dino edition – 65 hand-numbered*24″x 18″ screenprints. Holographic Foil Paper Dino Edition – 35 hand-numbered*24″x 18″ screenprints. Archival Ink Robot Mode – 65 hand-numbered*18″x 24″ pieces. Pre-Orders will go live this Friday 8 April at the following time zones: 6:00 pm UK, 1:00 pm EST, 10:00 am PST via Moor Art Gallery website.*See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official G1 Grimlock Screenprints By Housebear Full Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.