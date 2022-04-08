Moor Art Gallery website
we have updated images and information about their*Official G1 Grimlock Screenprints By Housebear.* Drawn by artist Housebear (Justin Froning), we have the following limited (very limited) posters: Regular Dino edition – 65 hand-numbered*24″x 18″ screenprints. Holographic Foil Paper Dino Edition – 35 hand-numbered*24″x 18″ screenprints. Archival Ink Robot Mode – 65 hand-numbered*18″x 24″ pieces. Pre-Orders will go live this Friday 8 April at the following time zones: 6:00 pm UK, 1:00 pm EST, 10:00 am PST via Moor Art Gallery website.
