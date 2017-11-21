Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Imaginarium Art G1 Autobot Jazz Statue Teaser Revealed


Imaginarium Art has revealed a teaser for a new*G1 Autobot Jazz*statue. Then image was revealed on their Facebook page under the caption “Awright- Gimme all yer Energon an’ I’ll letcha go…”,*which is a popular quote from IDW’s Transformers: Jazz. Replying to the fans, IA stated that more cars are coming from them and Galvatron is in the queue as well. Check out the mirrored image, after the jump.

The post Imaginarium Art G1 Autobot Jazz Statue Teaser Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



