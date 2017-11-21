Imaginarium Art has revealed a teaser for a new*G1 Autobot Jazz*statue. Then image was revealed on their Facebook page
under the caption “Awright- Gimme all yer Energon an’ I’ll letcha go…”,*which is a popular quote from IDW’s Transformers: Jazz. Replying to the fans, IA stated that more cars are coming from them and Galvatron is in the queue
as well. Check out the mirrored image, after the jump.
