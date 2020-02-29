Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition In-Hand Images


Thanks to*HK TF Facebook group and Youku user Stalker*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition. This special reissue of Big Convoy mold comes with*the enormous*Matrix Buster*cannon*seen during the final battle in the Beast Wars Neo cartoon as well as some more accessories and remolded parts. Thanks to the Youku video (thanks to YouTube user*TitanPrime*for a mirror alternative) we can share some highlights about this special Big Convoy release. The figure cones in beast mode, with

The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Big Convoy Reissue Matrix Buster Edition In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



