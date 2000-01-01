|
Today, 02:58 PM
#1
Location: Niagara, Ontario
The Transformers VENTING Thread
Does something bother you?
Rage about it here.
It doesn't have to be anything significant or important, or maybe... it is!
Sometimes it's just good to vent and have some good-natured fun, and maybe find that others have similar peeves.
Maybe, you'll be lucky, and someone else might have an idea or two to be able to help resolve an "issue".
Otherwise, just let your rage be known...
Today, 03:04 PM
#2
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Re: The Transformers VENTING Thread
To start:
I'm spending a few hours rearranging my displayed collection.
I find that I really hate Ball Joints.
It's simple and all, although I haven't brought myself to try the clear nail polish "fix" yet.
Notably, the ball joints on the exo-suit which came with MP Bumblebee. I spent 10 minutes trying to pose the guy -- Spike or Daniel, or whomever it's supposed to be -- because the arms kept popping off. Annoyed, I am.
It also happens frequently on the CW and PotP bots... It's not as bad, 'cos they're bigger, but still annoying.
I suppose it's worse for me as my toddler thinks it's fun to pop the legs off...
Today, 03:41 PM
#3
|
Re: The Transformers VENTING Thread
I've always been annoyed at the inconsistency of reissues. There's been plenty of reissue series over the years but what they've lacked is consistency.
For example there's the commemorative series from toys r us in the early 2000's, the encore editions, the plantnium editions, the newest walmart editions, etc.
One consistent line would be great, either through one retailer or all of them, doing a set amount of reissues per year.
I think the latest walmart reissues are the right idea, a few characters at a time and in retro packaging. The question of course is whether or not the line will continue.
Today, 03:46 PM
#4
|
Re: The Transformers VENTING Thread
My rant is about how Hasbro set the waves up for Power of the Primes and Combiner Wars.
How hard would it have been to put all Aerialbots in CW wave 1 and all Stunticons in wave 2? I have a Superion missing a limb and my Menasaur consists of 1 limb (I admit my own fault on Motormaster because at the rate he was not selling, I kept tlling myself I'd just get him next time). Defensor I managed to get all 5 (didn't realize just how cooler the smaller guys were until TR so I never got Groove). Onslaught is the only Bruticus member I never found in store, but at least having to track the torso down might be a bit easier than the limbs.
PotP, I'm still missing Sludge and Snarl, yet my WalMart some how managed to get 3 Rippersnappers. At least with TR and it looks like Seige, you aren't out a complete sub team when wave 2 has a hard time showing up.
Oh stupid question for anyone that can help. Does anyone know of a website that still has the Hasbro promotional images for CW/TR/PotP? I had been using them as desktop wallpapers, but my hard drive died in August and I didn't have them backed up. Unfortunately I can find a couple, but not all and cannot find the Dinobot ones at all. Figured I'd tack it on here because I didn't want to clutter up the main page making a post asking.
Today, 04:04 PM
#5
|
Re: The Transformers VENTING Thread
Quote:
Originally Posted by BludChylde
My rant is about how Hasbro set the waves up for Power of the Primes and Combiner Wars.
How hard would it have been to put all Aerialbots in CW wave 1 and all Stunticons in wave 2? I have a Superion missing a limb and my Menasaur consists of 1 limb (I admit my own fault on Motormaster because at the rate he was not selling, I kept tlling myself I'd just get him next time). Defensor I managed to get all 5 (didn't realize just how cooler the smaller guys were until TR so I never got Groove). Onslaught is the only Bruticus member I never found in store, but at least having to track the torso down might be a bit easier than the limbs.
PotP, I'm still missing Sludge and Snarl, yet my WalMart some how managed to get 3 Rippersnappers. At least with TR and it looks like Seige, you aren't out a complete sub team when wave 2 has a hard time showing up.
Oh stupid question for anyone that can help. Does anyone know of a website that still has the Hasbro promotional images for CW/TR/PotP? I had been using them as desktop wallpapers, but my hard drive died in August and I didn't have them backed up. Unfortunately I can find a couple, but not all and cannot find the Dinobot ones at all. Figured I'd tack it on here because I didn't want to clutter up the main page making a post asking.
I'm not strictly defending it, but there was an interview with Warden or somebody (I believe on BWTF) where it came out to being a design issue. Air Raid wasn't ready yet for some reason or another so they swapped him with Drag Strip.
I mean, I agree. It was an insane way to do a wave.
Today, 04:07 PM
#6
Location: st. catherines ontario
Re: The Transformers VENTING Thread
my biggest gripe right now is the size of modern transformers . that new ss bumblebee?! the guy stands barely a head taller than a legend class but sells for more than a deluxe figure. i remember when the deluxes where big. same size as a smaller mp scale and the prices ranged from 10.99 to 13.99.
and remember when zellers closed shop? every deluxe they had "on clearence" was 25.99! $25.99!!
and worse! people bought them, and then other stores went hey! if peolle are willing to pay $26 for a $17 figure than maybe theyd pay $20 without complaining. and so the sheep munch on unaware or uncaring that prices just keep on going up, and we keep on buying cheaper junk at higher prices.
baaahh!
ever wonder what would happen to the world if all the sheep that jump the fence in our dreams just suddenly decided to wake up!?
