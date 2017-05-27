|
Transformers: The Last Knight Jada Die-cast Official Images And Listings
PaulMart Store has posted
official images and listings for several Transformers: The Last Knight Jada Die-cast 1:24 Scaled Vehicles. The following vehicles*are available each at $28.99. Bumblebee (2016 Chevy Camaro) Crosshairs (2016 Chevy Corvette Stingray) Barricade (Unlicensed) Check out the mirrored images, attached with this news post.
