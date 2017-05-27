|
Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Combiner Force Activators Optimus Prime And Soundw
2005 Boards Member*BumblebeeNotOP has*spotted*Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force Activators Optimus Prime as well as*Soundwave*at Philippines retail. The said toys were spotted at*Philippine capital city Manila.*Apparently the figures were out in the country since April 28th, 2017. Activator Optimus Prime comes with his minicon Hi-Test while Soundwave will have his usual partner Laserbeak. Happy hunting!
