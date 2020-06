BruticusMax Bruticus Maximus Forever! Join Date: Oct 2009 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 1,774

Looking for AM-21 Arms Master Optimus Prime & MGGundam Sandrock Custom EW Per the title I am looking for:



Transformers Prime AM-21 Arms Master Optimus Prime (Need only the matrix and the micron but will buy the entire figure.



Master Grade Gundam Sandrock Custom EW, the caped version.



Pictures attached for both. PM me with your offers and thanks for swinging by my thread. Attached Thumbnails

Feedback:

http://cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=22527



__________________Feedback: