Shepp's want list 2017
Mostly looking for loose, since I just liberate them from the packaging.
Unemployed at the moment, so mainly looking for trades.
===Misc===
Beam-Box controller
===Generations, Classics, RTS, Thrilling 30===
Parts - Metroplex US or SDCC sound circuit board with voice (not EU or Canada version)
Parts - Sandstorm (triple changer) missile
Parts - Jetfire (Voyager) left gun piece, right gun piece, 1x missile
Legends - Megatron with Chopshop
Legends - Starscream with Waspinator
Legends - Gears with Eclipse
Deluxe - Waspinator
Deluxe - Bumblebee (Nightbeat repaint)
Deluxe - Drift (IDW's Drift, not from the movieverse)
Deluxe - Lockdown (not from the movieverse)
Voyager - Whirl
Voyager - Lugnut
Voyager - Roadbuster
Voyager - Solar Storm Grapple
===Takara-Tomy Legends===
Parts - Fortress (headmaster only)
Parts - Afterburner weapons
Parts - Computron's hand-foot-guns
Deluxe - Blast Off
Deluxe - Strafe
Deluxe - Nosecone
Deluxe - Lightspeed
Deluxe - Blackarachnia
Deluxe - Slipstream
Deluxe - Nightbird
Voyager - Scattorshot
===Power Core Combiners===
Giftset - Grimstone with Dinobot drones
===Revenge of the Fallen===
Parts - Vortex top and bottom main blades
Parts - Swindle energon weapon, energon chip
===The Last Knight===
Parts - Quintessa figure
Timelines - Orion Pax (with headmaster)
Deluxe - Cogman (with headmaster)
===Beast Wars===
Scout - Airazor (Not Transmetal)
Voyager - Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia
===Beast Wars 10th anniversary===
Parts - Megatron (deluxe t-rex) missile
===Armada===
Parts - Optimus Prime super-mode "antlers"
Mini-Con - Ramjet (NOT from Energon Tidal Wave)
Mini-Con - Inferno (NOT from Powerlinx Thrust) with launcher and missile
Deluxe - Cheetor with Cliffjumper
Deluxe - Airazor with Nightscream
===Energon===
Parts - Jetfire missile
Parts - Scorponok feet, 2x missiles
Scout - Treadshot
Scout - Windrazor
Scout - Divebomb
Scout - Battle Ravage (NOT COMMAND RAVAGE)
Deluxe - Storm Jet
Deluxe - Sharkticon
Deluxe - Grimlock
Voyager - Alpha Quintesson (with corrected base connection)
===Cybertron===
Parts - Thunderblast Earth cyber key "dh62"
Parts - Evac Earth cyber key "v49u", 4x blade fins, 2x missile
Parts - Ransack GTS Speed cyber key "s2W5", gun
Parts - Downshift Earth cyber key "dm8r"
Parts - Megatron (t-rex) missile
Scout - Undermine
Scout - Wreckloose
Scout - Brakedown
Deluxe - Brimstone
Deluxe - Firstaid
===Animated===
Parts - Blackarachnia claw weapon
Parts - Snarl club weapon
Parts - Ultra Magnus "U" shaped kneecap
Voyager - Grimlock (G1 colours)
===Prime RID===
Voyager - Thundertron
Voyager - Megatron
===Combiner Wars===
Parts - Ultra Magnus cab only
Parts - Motormaster sword parts
Giftset - Victorion
Leader - Megatron (gray G1)
Leader - Starscream
Deluxe - Wheeljack
Deluxe - Hound
Deluxe - Rook
Deluxe - Firstaid
Deluxe - Trailbreaker
Deluxe - Offroad
Deluxe - Alpha Bravo
Deluxe - Sunstreaker
Parts - 4x black hand-foot-gun
Parts - 4x silver hand-foot-gun
Parts - 4x gray hand-foot-gun
Parts - Blastoff gun
===Titans Return===
Parts - Fortress Maximus clear left chest door, non-inverted red shoulder ramp, 1x Cerebros gun
Parts - Trypticon non-inverted purple leg ramp, 1x Full-Tilt gun
Exclusive - Grotusque with Fengul and Scorponok
Leader - Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime with Shreddicus Maximus
Deluxe - Slugslinger with Caliburst
Deluxe - Perceptor with Convex
Deluxe - Breakaway with Throttle
Deluxe - Topspin with Freezeout
Titan Master - Ramhorn (two of them)
Titan Master - Apeface
Titan Master - Horri-Bull
Titan Master - Crashbash
Titan Master - Clobber
Legends - Rewind
Legends - Rumble
Card - Roadburn
Card - Pounce
Card - Wingspan
Card - Clouder
Card - Fastclash
Card - Cosmos
Card - Seaspray
Card - Stripes
===Power of the Primes===
Prime Master - Liege Maximo (Skullgrin)
Prime Master - Micronus (Cloudburst)
Prime Master - Megatronus (Bomb-Burst)
Prime Master - Alchemist Prime (Submarauder)
Prime Master - Quintus Prime (Bludgeon)
Prime Master - Solus Prime (Octopunch)
Prime Master - Vector Prime (Metalhawk)
Prime Master - Alpha Trion (Landmine)
Prime Master - ? (Waverider)
Prime Master - ? ()
Prime Master - ? ()
Prime Master - ? ()
Prime Master - ? ()
Legends - Beachcomber
Legends - Slash
Legends - Cindersaur (Slash repaint)
Deluxe - Jazz
Deluxe - Moonracer
Deluxe - Novastar
Deluxe - Slug
Deluxe - Snarl
Deluxe - Swoop
Deluxe - Sludge
Deluxe - Rippersnapper
Deluxe - Sinnertwin
Deluxe - Cutthroat
Deluxe - Blot
Voyager - Starscream
Voyager - Grimlock
Voyager - Elita-1
Voyager - Hun-Gurrr
Leader - Rodimus Prime
Leader - Optimus Primal
Leader - Optimus Prime
Titan - Predaking/Predacons