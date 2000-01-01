Today, 03:19 PM #1 Shepp Maverick Hunter Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Brantford, Ontario Posts: 2,748 Shepp's want list 2017 Mostly looking for loose, since I just liberate them from the packaging.



Unemployed at the moment, so mainly looking for trades.



===Misc===

Beam-Box controller



===Generations, Classics, RTS, Thrilling 30===

Parts - Metroplex US or SDCC sound circuit board with voice (not EU or Canada version)

Parts - Sandstorm (triple changer) missile

Parts - Jetfire (Voyager) left gun piece, right gun piece, 1x missile



Legends - Megatron with Chopshop

Legends - Starscream with Waspinator

Legends - Gears with Eclipse



Deluxe - Waspinator

Deluxe - Bumblebee (Nightbeat repaint)

Deluxe - Drift (IDW's Drift, not from the movieverse)

Deluxe - Lockdown (not from the movieverse)



Voyager - Whirl

Voyager - Lugnut

Voyager - Roadbuster

Voyager - Solar Storm Grapple



===Takara-Tomy Legends===

Parts - Fortress (headmaster only)

Parts - Afterburner weapons

Parts - Computron's hand-foot-guns



Deluxe - Blast Off

Deluxe - Strafe

Deluxe - Nosecone

Deluxe - Lightspeed

Deluxe - Blackarachnia

Deluxe - Slipstream

Deluxe - Nightbird



Voyager - Scattorshot



===Power Core Combiners===

Giftset - Grimstone with Dinobot drones



===Revenge of the Fallen===

Parts - Vortex top and bottom main blades

Parts - Swindle energon weapon, energon chip



===The Last Knight===

Parts - Quintessa figure



Timelines - Orion Pax (with headmaster)



Deluxe - Cogman (with headmaster)



===Beast Wars===

Scout - Airazor (Not Transmetal)



Voyager - Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia



===Beast Wars 10th anniversary===

Parts - Megatron (deluxe t-rex) missile



===Armada===

Parts - Optimus Prime super-mode "antlers"



Mini-Con - Ramjet (NOT from Energon Tidal Wave)

Mini-Con - Inferno (NOT from Powerlinx Thrust) with launcher and missile



Deluxe - Cheetor with Cliffjumper

Deluxe - Airazor with Nightscream



===Energon===

Parts - Jetfire missile

Parts - Scorponok feet, 2x missiles



Scout - Treadshot

Scout - Windrazor

Scout - Divebomb

Scout - Battle Ravage (NOT COMMAND RAVAGE)



Deluxe - Storm Jet

Deluxe - Sharkticon

Deluxe - Grimlock



Voyager - Alpha Quintesson (with corrected base connection)



===Cybertron===

Parts - Thunderblast Earth cyber key "dh62"

Parts - Evac Earth cyber key "v49u", 4x blade fins, 2x missile

Parts - Ransack GTS Speed cyber key "s2W5", gun

Parts - Downshift Earth cyber key "dm8r"

Parts - Megatron (t-rex) missile



Scout - Undermine

Scout - Wreckloose

Scout - Brakedown



Deluxe - Brimstone

Deluxe - Firstaid



===Animated===

Parts - Blackarachnia claw weapon

Parts - Snarl club weapon

Parts - Ultra Magnus "U" shaped kneecap



Voyager - Grimlock (G1 colours)



===Prime RID===

Voyager - Thundertron

Voyager - Megatron



===Combiner Wars===

Parts - Ultra Magnus cab only

Parts - Motormaster sword parts



Giftset - Victorion



Leader - Megatron (gray G1)

Leader - Starscream



Deluxe - Wheeljack

Deluxe - Hound

Deluxe - Rook

Deluxe - Firstaid

Deluxe - Trailbreaker

Deluxe - Offroad

Deluxe - Alpha Bravo

Deluxe - Sunstreaker



Parts - 4x black hand-foot-gun

Parts - 4x silver hand-foot-gun

Parts - 4x gray hand-foot-gun

Parts - Blastoff gun



===Titans Return===

Parts - Fortress Maximus clear left chest door, non-inverted red shoulder ramp, 1x Cerebros gun

Parts - Trypticon non-inverted purple leg ramp, 1x Full-Tilt gun



Exclusive - Grotusque with Fengul and Scorponok



Leader - Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime with Shreddicus Maximus



Deluxe - Slugslinger with Caliburst

Deluxe - Perceptor with Convex

Deluxe - Breakaway with Throttle

Deluxe - Topspin with Freezeout



Titan Master - Ramhorn (two of them)

Titan Master - Apeface

Titan Master - Horri-Bull

Titan Master - Crashbash

Titan Master - Clobber



Legends - Rewind

Legends - Rumble



Card - Roadburn

Card - Pounce

Card - Wingspan

Card - Clouder

Card - Fastclash

Card - Cosmos

Card - Seaspray

Card - Stripes



===Power of the Primes===

Prime Master - Liege Maximo (Skullgrin)

Prime Master - Micronus (Cloudburst)

Prime Master - Megatronus (Bomb-Burst)

Prime Master - Alchemist Prime (Submarauder)

Prime Master - Quintus Prime (Bludgeon)

Prime Master - Solus Prime (Octopunch)

Prime Master - Vector Prime (Metalhawk)

Prime Master - Alpha Trion (Landmine)

Prime Master - ? (Waverider)

Prime Master - ? ()

Prime Master - ? ()

Prime Master - ? ()

Prime Master - ? ()



Legends - Beachcomber

Legends - Slash

Legends - Cindersaur (Slash repaint)



Deluxe - Jazz

Deluxe - Moonracer

Deluxe - Novastar

Deluxe - Slug

Deluxe - Snarl

Deluxe - Swoop

Deluxe - Sludge

Deluxe - Rippersnapper

Deluxe - Sinnertwin

Deluxe - Cutthroat

Deluxe - Blot



Voyager - Starscream

Voyager - Grimlock

Voyager - Elita-1

Voyager - Hun-Gurrr



Leader - Rodimus Prime

Leader - Optimus Primal

Leader - Optimus Prime



Titan - Predaking/Predacons

