Lost Light issue 3 full preview



Stranded on a parallel Cybertron ruled by an oppressive regime intent on “mass recalling” anything that does not conform with their desire to achieve “the perfect shape”, the Lost Light’s away team get a glimpse into a world that is far from a utopia. Meanwhile, a pod opens, and Brainstorm lets out a girly squeal. It’s issue 3 of James Roberts’ ongoing series, Transformers Lost Light, and we have a full preview for you to check out, care of



Stranded on a parallel Cybertron ruled by an oppressive regime intent on "mass recalling" anything that does not conform with their desire to achieve "the perfect shape", the Lost Light's away team get a glimpse into a world that is far from a utopia. Meanwhile, a pod opens, and Brainstorm lets out a girly squeal. It's issue 3 of James Roberts' ongoing series, Transformers Lost Light, and we have a full preview for you to check out, care of Newsarama!

