Today, 12:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,019
Lost Light issue 3 full preview


Stranded on a parallel Cybertron ruled by an oppressive regime intent on “mass recalling” anything that does not conform with their desire to achieve “the perfect shape”, the Lost Light’s away team get a glimpse into a world that is far from a utopia. Meanwhile, a pod opens, and Brainstorm lets out a girly squeal. It’s issue 3 of James Roberts’ ongoing series, Transformers Lost Light, and we have a full preview for you to check out, care of Newsarama! Read it after the break, and be sure to pick this book up when it hits stores soon.

The post Lost Light issue 3 full preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
