Old Today, 03:02 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
MahtimusPrime09's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 322
Hasbro Pulse Shipping For Canadians
Hey Cybertronians.

Does anyone else find the shipping to Canada crazy? Like for one 40$ US figure, I end up spending close to 95$ Canadian just to get it and to get it here. I don't really know what to think.

Although I have someone in the US to ship it to, with the COVID situation and the likelihood I don't see them for a while, I thought about ordering something and having it shipped here. But now I find myself having trouble when it comes to my willingness to finalize the transaction.

Anyone know of another way to make this easier? I suppose buying in bulk to keep shipping a bit lower but I'm not really down with spending at least 120$ US and up at the moment.

It seems they've really got us Canadians at the moment.
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

Old Today, 03:13 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 401
Re: Hasbro Pulse Shipping For Canadians
its a ripoff. as is, for me, the only figure pulse had that i couldnt get elsewhere was the drone/weapon pack. beyond that i will place the order but am quick to cancel once i find it elsewhere, kind of a last resort place to buy
Old Today, 03:42 PM   #3
Mumps
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 3,283
Re: Hasbro Pulse Shipping For Canadians
Preach.
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #4
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 162
Re: Hasbro Pulse Shipping For Canadians
I preordered all of the beasts from wave 1 Kingdom and shipping was only $29. Pretty happy with that.
Old Today, 04:19 PM   #5
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,653
Re: Hasbro Pulse Shipping For Canadians
Will they really ship before they show up in stores here?
