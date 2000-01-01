MahtimusPrime09 FIRRIB Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 322

Hasbro Pulse Shipping For Canadians Hey Cybertronians.



Does anyone else find the shipping to Canada crazy? Like for one 40$ US figure, I end up spending close to 95$ Canadian just to get it and to get it here. I don't really know what to think.



Although I have someone in the US to ship it to, with the COVID situation and the likelihood I don't see them for a while, I thought about ordering something and having it shipped here. But now I find myself having trouble when it comes to my willingness to finalize the transaction.



Anyone know of another way to make this easier? I suppose buying in bulk to keep shipping a bit lower but I'm not really down with spending at least 120$ US and up at the moment.



It seems they've really got us Canadians at the moment.

Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.



