Super 7 ReAction Transformers Optimus Prime & Megatron Target Exclusive Variants

Via the Instagram account of Super 7 owner Bryan Flinn*we can report that two new Super 7 ReAction Transformers Optimus Prime & Megatron Target exclusive variants are out in the US. These figures are ReAction Fallen Leader Optimus Prime (inspired by Optimus Prime's death scene) and Chrome Commander Megatron (G1 toy inspired colors). Both are Target exclusive items and they are starting to show up at stores. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.