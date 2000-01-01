UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 401

Extra Quint 5 pack from Pulse for sale/pickup in Oct. I got my orders in with EB and cancelled my pulse order for the quints on my secondary account but not my primary.





im in barrie, on. willing to keep my pulse order if someone wants it and is willing to pick up in barrie.





should release in mid-late October. its $147.xx Canadian, so $150 for the sake of simplicity. this is the actual hasbro pricing after delivery/conversion, no profit on my end.







let me know if you're up to snagging it from me.





etrans full payment by oct 10th please, this is enough time to see if you can get it elsewhere yourself for cheaper while giving me time to cancel the order before im charged and it ships.

