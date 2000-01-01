Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Ecto-1 Tron EB Games Pre-Order
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:05 PM   #1
Dragon Knight
Geass'd
Dragon Knight's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 3,399
Ecto-1 Tron EB Games Pre-Order
https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...verts-to-robot

59.99 for those interested.
__________________
PSN: Yuusha0
My feedback thread
Dragon Knight is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #2
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Dynamo.Dave's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 667
Re: Ecto-1 Tron EB Games Pre-Order
Glitchy...
__________________
Wants:

Sparktoys Grimlock
Jetpower Revive Prime
Dynamo.Dave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Skywarp complete with packaging
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece, Masterpiece Thundercracker Toys R Us Exclusive
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece, Masterpiece Ultra magnus MP-22
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Shockwave , Cloud9 Quakeblast
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus New MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Devastator Walmart Exclusive Reissue Complete And Mint
Transformers
Transformers Iron Factory EX12 Armored Tactical Staff - set of 3 figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.