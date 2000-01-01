Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:56 PM   #1
Overlord2004
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Sept ile
Posts: 5
Just a question
At my walmart the dlx are 34 with tax are voyagers 42
Today, 02:11 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,142
Re: Just a question
The NEW regular retail prices are $29.99 plus tax for Deluxes, $39.99 plus tax for Voyagers and $69.99 plus tax for Leaders.
Tonestar
