IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Retailer Incentive Cover
*has shared*IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Retailer Incentive Cover*for your viewing pleasure. This cove features a great art of popular Camien Fembot Windblade ready to attack. Transformers: Till All Are One #9 (W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Zerob Starscream makes his most desperate move yet in order to protect himself from Elita One’s rising power. But for once the master of manipulation’s only choice is to make himself helpless to another. Good thing no one’s got a grudge against Starscream, right? In Shops: Aug 09, 2017 Remember that this will be the last regular issue » Continue Reading.
