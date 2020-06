Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Thunderhowl Out At US Retail

And just a few days of the Cyberverse Ultra Class Thunderhowl first reveal , 2005 Boards member*T-Hybrid*was lucky to find this new figure at Target in Apple Valley, Minnesota. This is a completely new Ultra class mold,*different from the Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure. Ultra Thunderhowl features the "Energon Armor" gimmick used in other recent Ultra class toys. Robot mode seems to be pretty articulated with a nice mechanic wold beast mode. Happy hunting!