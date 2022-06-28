Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, Issue #2 iTunes Preview


Slicer recruits Blaster to infiltrate Decepticon Radio, but Blaster will have to stop being the star of his own one-bot show in order to get back in the good graces of the Autobots. Dial up the iTunes Apple Books preview of Shattered Glass II issue #2, due in shops September 28th, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Dan Khanna (Artist, Cover Artist), Zoner Siyi Hemu (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist)

Today, 01:32 PM
evenstaves
Re: IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, Issue #2 iTunes Preview
Where is CHUG SG Soundwave!? and how are they gonna do his bandana
