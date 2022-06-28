Slicer recruits Blaster to infiltrate Decepticon Radio, but Blaster will have to stop being the star of his own one-bot show in order to get back in the good graces of the Autobots. Dial up the iTunes Apple Books preview of Shattered Glass II issue #2, due in shops September 28th, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Dan Khanna
(Artist, Cover Artist), Zoner Siyi Hemu (Cover Artist), Winston Chan
(Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist)
The post IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, Issue #2 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...