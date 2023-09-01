evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 3,635

Re: Top 10 Fan-Voted Weakest Transformers Releases of 2023 Hahahahahaha, I always love these types

Bad reviews are way more fun to read than good ones



10 - passing on it, looks stupid, pretool & she deserves better

9 - wouldn't know, wasn't gonna get one

8 - lol "gamer edition"

7 - hahaha, yeah that one did look awful

6 - aw come on now, he's a cool figure OTHER than that one glaring flaw (if extremely kibbly, but hey that's authentic for the character)

5 - ya what a piece of sh*t move by Hasbark, this set was "hey we know u want this but F*CK U"

4 - LOL "gamer edition"

3 - HAHAHAHA, and they had the BALLS to make this one 2 to a case, were they insane!?

2 - LOL "GAMER EDITION"

1 - a bit surprised, but then again, reflecting on the points raised, ya, I can see why this is #1 - combination of the hype, the letdown, as well as the respective flaws inherent to the mold - and the absolute gall of that bullsh*t "evo-fusion", like absolutely go f*ck urselves Hasdarp

