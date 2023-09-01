|
Re: Top 10 Fan-Voted Weakest Transformers Releases of 2023
Hahahahahaha, I always love these types
Bad reviews are way more fun to read than good ones
10 - passing on it, looks stupid, pretool & she deserves better
9 - wouldn't know, wasn't gonna get one
8 - lol "gamer edition"
7 - hahaha, yeah that one did look awful
6 - aw come on now, he's a cool figure OTHER than that one glaring flaw (if extremely kibbly, but hey that's authentic for the character)
5 - ya what a piece of sh*t move by Hasbark, this set was "hey we know u want this but F*CK U"
4 - LOL "gamer edition"
3 - HAHAHAHA, and they had the BALLS to make this one 2 to a case, were they insane!?
2 - LOL "GAMER EDITION"
1 - a bit surprised, but then again, reflecting on the points raised, ya, I can see why this is #1 - combination of the hype, the letdown, as well as the respective flaws inherent to the mold - and the absolute gall of that bullsh*t "evo-fusion", like absolutely go f*ck urselves Hasdarp