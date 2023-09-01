Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:27 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,473
Top 10 Fan-Voted Weakest Transformers Releases of 2023
As voted by fans, and as a follow-up to last week's top 10 best Transformers released in 2023, this is the vote results for top 10 weakest Transformers released in 2023. It covered anything released this year, official, 3p and any line, from rotb, studio series, mp, 3p, Legacy Evolution, etc.
https://youtu.be/81RSJzepeQo
GotBot is offline
Old Today, 03:33 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,635
Re: Top 10 Fan-Voted Weakest Transformers Releases of 2023
Hahahahahaha, I always love these types
Bad reviews are way more fun to read than good ones

10 - passing on it, looks stupid, pretool & she deserves better
9 - wouldn't know, wasn't gonna get one
8 - lol "gamer edition"
7 - hahaha, yeah that one did look awful
6 - aw come on now, he's a cool figure OTHER than that one glaring flaw (if extremely kibbly, but hey that's authentic for the character)
5 - ya what a piece of sh*t move by Hasbark, this set was "hey we know u want this but F*CK U"
4 - LOL "gamer edition"
3 - HAHAHAHA, and they had the BALLS to make this one 2 to a case, were they insane!?
2 - LOL "GAMER EDITION"
1 - a bit surprised, but then again, reflecting on the points raised, ya, I can see why this is #1 - combination of the hype, the letdown, as well as the respective flaws inherent to the mold - and the absolute gall of that bullsh*t "evo-fusion", like absolutely go f*ck urselves Hasdarp
evenstaves is online now
