Netflix WFC Siege Leader Nemesis Prime Available At Fan Channel Retailers Now!
The recent Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Spoiler Pack #2 was originally a Walmart exclusive in the US, but now it’s coming to more retailers! And, now we know what it is! This is a black Nemesis Prime repaint of Siege Optimus, along with the Earthrise trailer. He comes with a red energy sword, Energon cubes, extra guns and a Slitherfang repaint. He’s available now at select additional retailers, check our sponsors below to pick up your copies! Name: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Trilogy Leader Nemesis Prime Spoiler Pack – Exclusive Price:* $59.99 Description:* Hidden within this pack » Continue Reading.
