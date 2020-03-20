Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers ?84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #3 iTunes Preview


A second September solicitations update is in the Friday comics spotlight, with associated artwork attached to this post for the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers ’84: Secrets &#38; Lies issue #3 reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series! With Megatron, Shockwave, and the Decepticon brass gone, the power vacuum on Cybertron leads many Decepticon commanders to stake their claims on the world. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #3 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



