Today, 02:11 AM
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz Official Gallery & Product Information


Flame Toys have shared, via their*Facebook account, a new gallery with official images of the next installment in their high-quality Kuro Kara Kuri line:*Jazz. This high quality non-transforming action figure is a highly stylized rendition of G1 Jazz but still keeping the spirit of the original design. It comes with several interchangeable hands and* faces. Read on for the official product description: Size is ~200mm height, Eyes and headlights have LED! Pre-painted die-cast product with high articulation gimmicks! It may be the best Jazz in your life ! If shipping in D4toys.com, bonus face part is included ! Don’t &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz Official Gallery & Product Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



