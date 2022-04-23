Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Prowl*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers War for Cybertron Season 3 Kingdom*is available for digital purchase now. You can buy a digital copy of the complete season (6 episodes) or any episode individually via the following sites: Vudu ITunes Amazon Video
It sure took some a long time for this season to be available for purchase after*Siege was available in April 2022
*and Earthrise in July 2022
. The complete War For Cybertron Trilogy is complete for those interested in getting a copy of the series. Click on the discussion link » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom Available For Digital Purchase
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...