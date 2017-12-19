Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,407

Transformers Movie Studio Series UPC listings



Via TFW2005 member Mr Chaos, we are able to share a potential list of UPCs for the Transformers Studio Series. For those unfamiliar, the Studio Series is a set of toys based on all the Transformers live action movies, going back and reimagining older characters in a more screen-accurate form. This is the line where we are getting a Leader class Blackout, two new Voyager class Starscreams, and so on. The listings include several codenames, so there is scope for a bit of speculation here. Those ones are listed in quotes: Deluxe class – “Stryker2“, Stinger, Crowbar, Ratchet (Movie 1),



