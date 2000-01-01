Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Sponsor News - Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 04:12 PM
#
1
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 68
Sponsor News - Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
'Nuff said.
https://www.tftoys.ca/products/takar...piece-megatron
omegacanuck
View Public Profile
Send a private message to omegacanuck
Find More Posts by omegacanuck
Today, 04:23 PM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,225
Re: Sponsor News - Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
If it's in CAD, then I think this is a good price if you didn't pre-order from Japanese website.
I just checked, MP36 on Amiami is 24480 JPY, which is roughly 299 CAD, that's before shipping.
http://www.amiami.com/top/detail/det...%24pagecnt%3D1
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 04:31 PM
#
3
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 68
Re: Sponsor News - Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
TFTOYS.CA is by Canadians, for Canadians. ALL prices listed are in Canadian dollars. Always has been always will be.
omegacanuck
View Public Profile
Send a private message to omegacanuck
Find More Posts by omegacanuck
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Armada Micron Tidal Wave Galvatron Cyclonus Demolisher Leader 1
Transformers Armada Micron Optimus Prime K Mart Exclusive Jetfire Cybertron Long
Transformers Armada Micron 53 MINICON LOT Star Saber Sky Boom Requiem Cannon
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS OPTIMUS PRIME / MAXIMUS BATTLE CORE SET OF 5
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:36 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.