Sponsor News - Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA

'Nuff said.

https://www.tftoys.ca/products/takar...piece-megatron
Re: Sponsor News - Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
If it's in CAD, then I think this is a good price if you didn't pre-order from Japanese website.
I just checked, MP36 on Amiami is 24480 JPY, which is roughly 299 CAD, that's before shipping.

http://www.amiami.com/top/detail/det...%24pagecnt%3D1
Re: Sponsor News - Masterpiece Megatron now in stock at TFTOYS.CA
TFTOYS.CA is by Canadians, for Canadians. ALL prices listed are in Canadian dollars. Always has been always will be.
