New Amazon listing for Transformers Earthrise “Earthrise Mode 2-Pack”

Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can report a new mysterious*Amazon listing for a Transformers Earthrise “Earthrise Mode 2-Pack”. The listing was found at Amazon Germany . No images yet or mention which characters, just*that it’s an Earthrise 2 pack. The listing also indicates a release in July 1st, 2020 and it’s priced €59 or around $65.00 USD. For those interested in tracking this item EAN number is 5010993716883. Now it’s time to place your bets and speculate about this release. Which characters do you think they are? Click on the discussion link below and share your » Continue Reading. The post New Amazon listing for Transformers Earthrise “Earthrise Mode 2-Pack” appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM