Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Amazon listing for Transformers Earthrise Earthrise Mode 2-Pack
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,474
New Amazon listing for Transformers Earthrise Earthrise Mode 2-Pack


Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can report a new mysterious*Amazon listing for a Transformers Earthrise Earthrise Mode 2-Pack. The listing was found at Amazon Germany. No images yet or mention which characters, just*that its an Earthrise 2 pack. The listing also indicates a release in July 1st, 2020 and it’s priced 59 or around $65.00 USD. For those interested in tracking this item EAN number is 5010993716883. Now it’s time to place your bets and speculate about this release. Which characters do you think they are? Click on the discussion link below and share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Amazon listing for Transformers Earthrise Earthrise Mode 2-Pack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:16 PM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Energon
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 895
Re: New Amazon listing for Transformers Earthrise Earthrise Mode 2-Pack
yay news!
__________________

My Sales Thread
My Wanted Thread
My Feedback Thread


Looking For:

LIONIZER and PINPOINTER Battle Masters from Netflix Megatron Voyager Boxset
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece Bumble MP-21
Transformers
Mastermind Creations Kultur /MMC Kultur Transformers 3rd Party Tarn DJD
Transformers
Transformers War Cybertron Siege Titan WFC-S29 Omega Supreme New In Box
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Warpath Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Seaspray Canadian Cardback MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.