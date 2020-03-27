Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,474

Transformers Studio Series SS-60 Constructicon Scrapper In-Hand Images



Thanks to Kevin Liu*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-60 Constructicon Scrapper*for your viewing pleasure. This is our first modern and bigger rendition of Revenge Of The Fallen Scrapper after his Legends class figure from 2009. Scrapper is now a Voyager class figure which can transform into a scoop loader and Devastator’s right arm. He’s approximately the same size as Studio Series Ramapage in robot mode and transformation looks intuitive and fun. We are sure this will be a great addition to your Studio Series collection. Check out



Thanks to Kevin Liu*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-60 Constructicon Scrapper*for your viewing pleasure. This is our first modern and bigger rendition of Revenge Of The Fallen Scrapper after his Legends class figure from 2009. Scrapper is now a Voyager class figure which can transform into a scoop loader and Devastator's right arm. He's approximately the same size as Studio Series Ramapage in robot mode and transformation looks intuitive and fun. We are sure this will be a great addition to your Studio Series collection. Check out





