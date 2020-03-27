Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,474
Transformers Studio Series SS-60 Constructicon Scrapper In-Hand Images


Thanks to Kevin Liu*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-60 Constructicon Scrapper*for your viewing pleasure. This is our first modern and bigger rendition of Revenge Of The Fallen Scrapper after his Legends class figure from 2009. Scrapper is now a Voyager class figure which can transform into a scoop loader and Devastator’s right arm. He’s approximately the same size as Studio Series Ramapage in robot mode and transformation looks intuitive and fun. We are sure this will be a great addition to your Studio Series collection. Check out &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-60 Constructicon Scrapper In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



