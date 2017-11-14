It’s Titans Time!*Machinima’s Transformers: Titans Return Episodes 1 and 2 Available Online. The new Machinima’s web-series and continuation of the previous story from Combiner Wars series has just been released via app Go90
*and it’s also available on the official website of the app too for free streaming. You can see the first 12-minute episodes on the links below: -Episode 1 Aftermath and Rebirth – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
-Episode 2 Our Heroes Respond – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
Available only for US Go90 users at » Continue Reading.
