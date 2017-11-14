Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Machinima?s Transformers: Titans Return Episodes 1 and 2 Available Online


It’s Titans Time!*Machinima’s Transformers: Titans Return Episodes 1 and 2 Available Online. The new Machinima’s web-series and continuation of the previous story from Combiner Wars series has just been released via app Go90*and it’s also available on the official website of the app too for free streaming. You can see the first 12-minute episodes on the links below: -Episode 1 Aftermath and Rebirth – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy &#124; go90 -Episode 2 Our Heroes Respond – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy &#124; go90 Available only for US Go90 users at &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Machinima’s Transformers: Titans Return Episodes 1 and 2 Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



