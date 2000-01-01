Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Looking for IronFactory Ghost Starscream
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:45 PM
#
1
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,917
Looking for IronFactory Ghost Starscream
Evening all,
I'm looking to buy an Iron Factory Ghost Starscream, whose parts come with Wing of Tyrant Red, Blue and Violet.
I'd be willing to pay $45 + shipping
Tekkaman
__________________
Incoming
:
Looking For
: DX9 Hulkie, MP11 Ghost Starscream
Waiting For
: DX9 Dinobots
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Tekkamanraiden
Find More Posts by Tekkamanraiden
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Lot Vintage Autobot Clones optimus prime Fastlane 1980s Toys
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Ultra Magnus MP-22 Authentic
Hasbro Masterpiece Acid Storm MP-01 Transformers
Transformers G1 Sludge Dinobot - no weapons
Hasbro Transformers Generations Metroplex 100% complete mint condition in box
Transformers Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk Edition TF Con 2017 Exclusive
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:11 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.