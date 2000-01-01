Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:28 AM
Sunburst
Figured I might as well start my own want thread. Here goes:

G1:
Powertrain
Road Hugger
Blackjack
Nightflight

G2:
Skyjack/Air Raid
Grimlock
Eagle Eye
Terradive

Beast Wars:
Razorbeast PARTS: weapon, legs
Magnaboss Silverbolt PARTS: eagle head, feather blade
Jetstorm PARTS: missiles
Ironhide PARTS: weapons
Tigerhawk PARTS: wingtip, missiles

Beast Wars neo:
Break
Dead End
Sling
Stampy
Mach Kick

RiD:
Windsheer

Robot Masters:
R-Blade
Air Hunter

Energon:
Barricade

WFC Siege:
Singe

Movie07:
Zoom out

RotF:
Legends Soundwave

HftD:
Hubcap

DotM:
Commander Sentinel Prime
Reverb

Studio Series:
Ratchet 04
Shatter 59

Prime:
Cyberverse Shockwave/Bludgeon
Skylynx PARTS: disc

//////

Better if you have at least two items on my list to make the most out of shipping. The more, the better! I'll also leave my very short list of current trades just in case:

BW:
Transmetal Optimus Prime (missing pistol)
MISB Nightglider
MIB Blackarachnia (Telemocha)
