Today, 09:28 AM #1 Sunburst Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2020 Location: Province of Quebec Posts: 23 Sunburst's wants Figured I might as well start my own want thread. Here goes:



G1:

Powertrain

Road Hugger

Blackjack

Nightflight



G2:

Skyjack/Air Raid

Grimlock

Eagle Eye

Terradive



Beast Wars:

Razorbeast PARTS: weapon, legs

Magnaboss Silverbolt PARTS: eagle head, feather blade

Jetstorm PARTS: missiles

Ironhide PARTS: weapons

Tigerhawk PARTS: wingtip, missiles



Beast Wars neo:

Break

Dead End

Sling

Stampy

Mach Kick



RiD:

Windsheer



Robot Masters:

R-Blade

Air Hunter



Energon:

Barricade



WFC Siege:

Singe



Movie07:

Zoom out



RotF:

Legends Soundwave



HftD:

Hubcap



DotM:

Commander Sentinel Prime

Reverb



Studio Series:

Ratchet 04

Shatter 59



Prime:

Cyberverse Shockwave/Bludgeon

Skylynx PARTS: disc



//////



Better if you have at least two items on my list to make the most out of shipping. The more, the better! I'll also leave my very short list of current trades just in case:



BW:

Transmetal Optimus Prime (missing pistol)

MISB Nightglider

MIB Blackarachnia (Telemocha)

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

