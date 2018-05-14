|
New Transformers: Cyberverse And Generations: War For Cybertron Toys Listed On Amazon
Amazon Australia is listing a possible new batch of*Transformers: Cyberverse and Generations toys with new characters and figures hinting at Micromasters. For Cyberverse we have: Prowl Megatron Bumblebee Starscream
As for the Generations line, the listing matches with the previously heard news
on War For Cybertron Micromasters. These names refer to the entire 1989 Micromaster line; which further clarifies the listing you heard at TFW2005. Transformers Rescue Action Figure Transformers Battle Action Figure Transformers Airstrike Action Figure Transformers Spy Action Figure Transformers Sports Car Action Figure
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN