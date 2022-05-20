Courtesy of Hasbro Designer Mark “Markclonus” Maher on Instagram we can share new official in-hand images of the highly anticipated Legacy Motormaster. The new images show not only Motormaster but his Combiner form as Menasor’s body (with Dragstrip as arm). The comparison size reveal that Menasor will be as tall as the Siege Commander Jetfire mold. To top it all, as many fans had noticed from the first official stock photos, Menasor’s legs are compatible with Combiner Wars connectors. However, the arm frames are a unique design. See all the new images after the break and then sound off on » Continue Reading.
