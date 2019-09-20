venksta Render Project Creations Join Date: May 2007 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 2,394

Venksta's Collection Clear Out Selling off my remaining sealed Transformers collection. I'm open to offers on most items, especially if you buy multiples. I'm located in Vancouver, BC. So meeting up is an option if your a local in the greater vancouver area. I can also ship items out through ChitChats, within Canada, and to the United States. Buyer pays full shipping price of course.



For those who don't know, my collection was stolen from my storage unit, back in February. I lost over 95% of my TF collection, along with other action figures and collectibles. Most of my items had sentimental value, from conventions and trips. Replacing them is not really an option for me, so I've decided I'd rather start over and see where life takes me.



All items are new and sealed, unless noted.



Masterpiece



TRU MP-11 Thundercracker - $120

TRU Rodimus Prime - $120



MP-14C Clampdown $85

MP-19 Smokescreen - $85

MP-25 Tracks - $65

MP-27 Ironhide $100



G1 Reissue

Encore Ratchet - $45

Encore Ironhide - $45

Encore Soundblaster - $120

Encore Trailbreaker - $80

Encore Devastator - $140



Alternators

Prowl - $35

Camshaft - $35

Skids - $30

Binaltech Convoy / Optimus Prime - $110





3rd party

Ironfactory IF EX-05 Windsaber - $35

Ironfactory IF EX-04C City Commander - $65

Mastermind Creations R-08 Azalea - $80

DX9 D-06T Terror (Shattered Glass Rodimus) - $180

DX9 Chigurh (Astrotrain  Opened  Complete) $140

Fansproject CA-04 Stormbomb - $30

Fansproject CA-03 Thundershred - $30

OX Terragis Rally (Diaclone Trailbreaker TFCon Exclusive) - $100



Dark of the Moon

Ultimate Optimus Prime - $70

Walmart Exclusive Deluxe Lunarfire Optimus Prime - $25

Fireburst Optimus Prime - $25



Transformers Prime First Edition

Deluxe Starscream - $55

Optimus Prime vs Megatron Boxset - $70





Generations 1.0

25th Anniversary Movie Unicron - $180

Deluxe Wheeljack - $25

Deluxe Warpath $25

Deluxe Drift - $55



Generations 2.0

G2 Fall of Cybertron Bruticus - $60

Deluxe Waspinator - $35

Voyager Brainstorm - $45

Voyager Sandstorm - $45



Combiner Wars

Battle Core Optimus $45

Onslaught - $45

G2 Superion Box set - $120

Computron Box Set - $200

Deluxe Prowl - $40

Deluxe First Aid - $40

Deluxe Street - $40

Deluxe Ironhide - $30

Deluxe Brawl - $40

Deluxe Swindle - $40

Deluxe Vortex - $40



Titans Returns

Deluxe Topspin & Twin Twist (set) - $60

Deluxe Blurr - $30

Deluxe Slugslinger (damaged card) - $30

Deluxe Misfire - $60

Deluxe Mindwipe - $40

Deluxe Perceptor - $55

Voyager Galvatron - $55

Voyager Broadside - $45

Voyager Astrotrain - $45

Voyager Blitzwing- $45

Voyager Octone - $45

Voyager Optimus Prime - $45

Leader Sky Shadow - $75

Leader Blaster - $60

Walgreen Exclusive Wingspan & Cloudraker - $45



Chaos on Velocitron Box set - $220

 with no Nautica - $120

Siege on Cybertron Box set - $170

SDCC Transformers Primitive Optimus Prime & Shreddicus Maximus - $140



Power of the Primes

Voyager Hun-Gurr - $45

Voyager Grimlock - $50

Deluxe Snarl - $50



Takara Ehobby Special Editions

GoShooter- $100

Deadlock (no comic) - $120

Magna Convoy - $200





Botcon Funpub

Shattered Glass Drift - $95

Botcon 2016 Megatron - $400

Botcon 2016 Reflector 3-pack $90

TFCC  Thrustinator - $85

TFCC Lio Convoy - $50

TFCC  Over-run - $55

TFCC G2 Ramjet - $85

TFCC Animated Cheetor - $55 Attached Thumbnails











