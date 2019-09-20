Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
venksta
Venksta's Collection Clear Out
Selling off my remaining sealed Transformers collection. I'm open to offers on most items, especially if you buy multiples. I'm located in Vancouver, BC. So meeting up is an option if your a local in the greater vancouver area. I can also ship items out through ChitChats, within Canada, and to the United States. Buyer pays full shipping price of course.

For those who don't know, my collection was stolen from my storage unit, back in February. I lost over 95% of my TF collection, along with other action figures and collectibles. Most of my items had sentimental value, from conventions and trips. Replacing them is not really an option for me, so I've decided I'd rather start over and see where life takes me.

All items are new and sealed, unless noted.

Masterpiece

TRU MP-11 Thundercracker - $120
TRU Rodimus Prime - $120

MP-14C Clampdown $85
MP-19 Smokescreen - $85
MP-25 Tracks - $65
MP-27 Ironhide $100

G1 Reissue
Encore Ratchet - $45
Encore Ironhide - $45
Encore Soundblaster - $120
Encore Trailbreaker - $80
Encore Devastator - $140

Alternators
Prowl - $35
Camshaft - $35
Skids - $30
Binaltech Convoy / Optimus Prime - $110


3rd party
Ironfactory IF EX-05 Windsaber - $35
Ironfactory IF EX-04C City Commander - $65
Mastermind Creations R-08 Azalea - $80
DX9 D-06T Terror (Shattered Glass Rodimus) - $180
DX9 Chigurh (Astrotrain  Opened  Complete) $140
Fansproject CA-04 Stormbomb - $30
Fansproject CA-03 Thundershred - $30
OX Terragis Rally (Diaclone Trailbreaker TFCon Exclusive) - $100

Dark of the Moon
Ultimate Optimus Prime - $70
Walmart Exclusive Deluxe Lunarfire Optimus Prime - $25
Fireburst Optimus Prime - $25

Transformers Prime First Edition
Deluxe Starscream - $55
Optimus Prime vs Megatron Boxset - $70


Generations 1.0
25th Anniversary Movie Unicron - $180
Deluxe Wheeljack - $25
Deluxe Warpath $25
Deluxe Drift - $55

Generations 2.0
G2 Fall of Cybertron Bruticus - $60
Deluxe Waspinator - $35
Voyager Brainstorm - $45
Voyager Sandstorm - $45

Combiner Wars
Battle Core Optimus $45
Onslaught - $45
G2 Superion Box set - $120
Computron Box Set - $200
Deluxe Prowl - $40
Deluxe First Aid - $40
Deluxe Street - $40
Deluxe Ironhide - $30
Deluxe Brawl - $40
Deluxe Swindle - $40
Deluxe Vortex - $40

Titans Returns
Deluxe Topspin & Twin Twist (set) - $60
Deluxe Blurr - $30
Deluxe Slugslinger (damaged card) - $30
Deluxe Misfire - $60
Deluxe Mindwipe - $40
Deluxe Perceptor - $55
Voyager Galvatron - $55
Voyager Broadside - $45
Voyager Astrotrain - $45
Voyager Blitzwing- $45
Voyager Octone - $45
Voyager Optimus Prime - $45
Leader Sky Shadow - $75
Leader Blaster - $60
Walgreen Exclusive Wingspan & Cloudraker - $45

Chaos on Velocitron Box set - $220
 with no Nautica - $120
Siege on Cybertron Box set - $170
SDCC Transformers Primitive Optimus Prime & Shreddicus Maximus - $140

Power of the Primes
Voyager Hun-Gurr - $45
Voyager Grimlock - $50
Deluxe Snarl - $50

Takara Ehobby Special Editions
GoShooter- $100
Deadlock (no comic) - $120
Magna Convoy - $200


Botcon Funpub
Shattered Glass Drift - $95
Botcon 2016 Megatron - $400
Botcon 2016 Reflector 3-pack $90
TFCC  Thrustinator - $85
TFCC Lio Convoy - $50
TFCC  Over-run - $55
TFCC G2 Ramjet - $85
TFCC Animated Cheetor - $55
