IDW June 2017 solicitations


From Previewsworld comes the latest round of solicitations for IDW Publishing’s Transformers-related comics, these ones scheduled for release in June. Of note for this month is the Transformers: Salvation one-shot, the final installment of the trilogy started by Transformers: Punishment and Transformers: Redemption, and featuring the Dinobots vs. Trypticon.*In addition, Jazz goes on national television, Rodimus reflects on events in the Functionist universe, Starscream risks it all to make a new ally, and Sgt. Savage is brought forward from World War II into the 1990s. Plus, the second volume of the Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook! Check all of this and &#187; Continue Reading.

