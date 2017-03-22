Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook
*has shared Hi-Res Scans of Figure King No. 230 and 2005 boards user*Cheem The Rup has mirrored them in our boards. We have a very clear view of Takara’s version of TR Trypticon in all his modes and components. No extra parts or remolds can be noticed, but we see it has slightly different colors. There also an interview with designer Shogo Hasui (in Japanese) but it has a small picture wuth a comparison size next to Metroplex that gives us a proper idea of the size of Dinosaurer/Trypticon. You can check the pictures after » Continue Reading.
