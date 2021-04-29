Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Creative Team YouTub


Key players from the My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron creative team, authors James Asmus and Sam Maggs along with artists Casey Coller and Jack Lawrence, shared details about their work on this new series with IDW Publishing. Play the clip after the jump, save a spot on your pull list for issue #2 due in shops May 26th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Creative Team YouTube Interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



