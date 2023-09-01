Today, 03:56 PM #1 zackmak Robot Master Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 757 Looking for: Transformers HOLOGRAPHIC / PRIZM / FOIL stickers These were once available at Dollarama for a couple bucks a pack (5 stickers/pack).



I'm looking to buy singles / the complete 60-sticker set / packs.



Anyone have these, please let me know. I looked around a bunch of Dollaramas in the Kitchener-Waterloo area recently, but none to be found.



Attached are examples of the sticker packs, and stickers themselves. They are the size of typical trading cards, and are blank on the back, and they are not numbered...thought the pack says to 'Collect all 60'.



Thanks for the help! Attached Thumbnails

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

