Looking for: Transformers HOLOGRAPHIC / PRIZM / FOIL stickers
These were once available at Dollarama for a couple bucks a pack (5 stickers/pack).
I'm looking to buy singles / the complete 60-sticker set / packs.
Anyone have these, please let me know. I looked around a bunch of Dollaramas in the Kitchener-Waterloo area recently, but none to be found.
Attached are examples of the sticker packs, and stickers themselves. They are the size of typical trading cards, and are blank on the back, and they are not numbered...thought the pack says to 'Collect all 60'.
Thanks for the help!