Bumblebee Movie Panel At CCXP 2018 In Brazil
The buzz is coming in hot to Brazil! The CCXP 2018 convention will have an exclusive Bumblebee The Movie panel for all the assistants. The CCXP 2018 convention
will be held from December 6th to December 9th in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As part of this big event, Paramount Pictures will have a Bumblebee Movie panel with the following participants: Lorenzo di Bonaventura – Producer of the live-action films. Paolla Oliveira – Voice of Decepticon Shatter for the Portuguese dub. Guilherme Briggs – The voice of Optimus Prime in Brazil. All of them will at the Cinemark XD Thunder Auditorium, » Continue Reading.
