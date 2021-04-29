|
ThreeZero DLX ROTF Jetfire ? Additional Official Images
ThreeZero have shared out additional official images of their DLX scale Revenge of the Fallen Jetfire. Jetfire will break apart and combine with their DLX ROTF Optimus Prime so that super mode can be achieved just like the movie. He is up for pre-order now, so make sure to get your orders in at ThreeZero
