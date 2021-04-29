Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page ThreeZero DLX ROTF Jetfire ? Additional Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,463
ThreeZero DLX ROTF Jetfire ? Additional Official Images


ThreeZero have shared out additional official images of their DLX scale Revenge of the Fallen Jetfire. Jetfire will break apart and combine with their DLX ROTF Optimus Prime so that super mode can be achieved just like the movie. He is up for pre-order now, so make sure to get your orders in at ThreeZero or our sponsors below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.agesthreeandup.com/">Ages &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ThreeZero DLX ROTF Jetfire – Additional Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer G1 "RAVAGE" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE WITH WEAPONS
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformer G1 Autobot Ironhide Nearly Complete 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE W /CARD
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers
Transformers Studios Series 5" Figure Deluxe 2021 Wave 1 Kup #86-02 IN STOCK
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Rotorstorm - Exclusive
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS11 Decepticon Exhaust
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:48 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.