Old Today, 11:04 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Beasty
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 320
Hardhead
Is the Hardheaded I saw in Wal-Mart the other day that was a G1 reissue the same as the one that came out maybe two or three years ago?
Old Today, 11:08 AM   #2
Iron Moose
Knows things
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Mostly MTL
Posts: 398
Re: Hardhead
Mostly. Different face and different colors but otherwise the same toy. It's G1-ish packaging, not a reissue of the G1 toy.
