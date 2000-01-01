Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Hardhead
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:04 AM
#
1
Amandahugnkiss
Beasty
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 320
Hardhead
Is the Hardheaded I saw in Wal-Mart the other day that was a G1 reissue the same as the one that came out maybe two or three years ago?
Amandahugnkiss
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Amandahugnkiss
Find More Posts by Amandahugnkiss
Today, 11:08 AM
#
2
Iron Moose
Knows things
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Mostly MTL
Posts: 398
Re: Hardhead
Mostly. Different face and different colors but otherwise the same toy. It's G1-ish packaging, not a reissue of the G1 toy.
__________________
BST Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3940
Iron Moose
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Iron Moose
Find More Posts by Iron Moose
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformer G1 "RAVAGE" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE WITH WEAPONS
Vintage Hasbro Transformer G1 Autobot Ironhide Nearly Complete 1985
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE W /CARD
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers Studios Series 5" Figure Deluxe 2021 Wave 1 Kup #86-02 IN STOCK
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Rotorstorm - Exclusive
Hasbro Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS11 Decepticon Exhaust
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:48 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.