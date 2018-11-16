|
Paramount Continues To Work With Hasbro To Produce Transformers Movies
Thanks to a legal document
submitted to the United States*Securities & Exchange Commission*yesterday, we have learned that Paramount Pictures will continue working with Hasbro to produce future Transformers movies. “Paramount has several multi-picture production, distribution and financing relationships, including its recently extended agreement with Skydance Productions (Skydance) and a new overall deal with Hasbro Inc. (Hasbro). Under the Skydance agreement, Paramount and Skydance will continue to work together to produce and finance certain Paramount films, and Paramount has a first look on Skydance-initiated projects, including animated films. Paramounts agreement with Hasbro involves the production, financing and distribution of live » Continue Reading.
