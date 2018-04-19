|
Takara Tomy Studio Series Packaging Images
Thanks to*Planet Iacon
*on Facebook, we have our first clear image at the*Takara Tomy Studio Series Packaging. The packaging is almost identical to the Hasbro version but*Japanese text replaces English, as we should expect. One curious detail to notice is that the “Hasbro” and “Generations” logos have been removed. The figures, from what we can see from the new images, are exactly the same as Hasbro versions, with no color or paint changes. You can click on the bar to check out the mirrored images, and thanks to Alfes 2010 On Twitter
*we can also share » Continue Reading.
