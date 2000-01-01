Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:17 PM   #1
WereDragon EX
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 369
PotP Wave 3 Terrorcons Reviews
Here are some video reviews on PotP Blot and Cutthroat that I found on YouTube. Hope people find them informative.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9nW6uEmG3A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNTG6-DoZFk
