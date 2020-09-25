|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 592 Now Online
Aaron and TJ sit down with Vangelus to talk about Hasbro Pulsecon (before the event), stacks of scattered toy news from the last 5 years of 2020, and a big whack of fresh on-topic What We Got This Week that needed an actual intermission break before we got it started. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 592 August 31 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
