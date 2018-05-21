IDW Publishing has posted to its Instagram
the complete cover artwork that veteran Transformers artist James Raiz has contributed to its Unicron miniseries. As shown in previous comic solicitations, this art’s going to be separated into the six-issue miniseries’s B covers, although it’s nice to have a good look at what the complete image looks like! As expected of the grand finale to IDW’s current Transformers continuity, the art features a ton of characters, including Optimus Prime, Windblade, and Starscream, with other characters from the Hasbro comic universe such as G.I. Joe and the Micronauts in the mix as » Continue Reading.
