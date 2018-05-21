Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page James Raiz?s full Unicron cover art revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,300
James Raiz?s full Unicron cover art revealed


IDW Publishing has posted to its Instagram the complete cover artwork that veteran Transformers artist James Raiz has contributed to its Unicron miniseries. As shown in previous comic solicitations, this art’s going to be separated into the six-issue miniseries’s B covers, although it’s nice to have a good look at what the complete image looks like! As expected of the grand finale to IDW’s current Transformers continuity, the art features a ton of characters, including Optimus Prime, Windblade, and Starscream, with other characters from the Hasbro comic universe such as G.I. Joe and the Micronauts in the mix as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post James Raiz’s full Unicron cover art revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS PEPSI CONVOY TWIST OPTIMUS PRIME Factory SEALED
Transformers
MEGATRON MASTERPIECE MP-5 w/ UPGRADE PACKAGE
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime original art for Rocawear shirt by Keron Grant
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.