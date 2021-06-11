|
New Officially Licensed Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Sunglasses By Knockaround
Knockaround
, company specialized in affordable quality shades, have announced new officially licensed Transformers G1 Optimus Prime sunglasses. These nice sunglasses with UV protection are inspired by elements and color of the heroic Autobot leader and they come in a very nice commemorative Transformer packaging. You can already order them via Knockaround website
for $35.00. Read all the product description and details about these shades after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!
