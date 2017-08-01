|
Robots in Disguise Bludgeon, Twinferno, and Thermidor found at UK retail
The latest assortment of Robots in Disguise Warriors have hit UK retail! Combiner Force Warriors Wave 3 introduces Thermidor, the blue remold of Bisk, along with Bludgeon, a remold of Blastwave, and Twinferno, a complete new mold. The trio are turning up in UK Smyths toy stores as well as in Tesco stores, costing £17.99 in the former and £9.99 in the latter – which makes them well worth snapping up if you can get them at the lower price. Happy hunting, Robots in Disguise fans!
